The Canada Revenue Agency yesterday expanded a search on taxpayers’ title to US vacation properties. Auditors seek six years’ worth of records on Canadians including names, addresses, tax assessments, lot sizes and the value of American properties bought and sold, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The agency requires U.S.A. real estate and property data where a Canadian resident is party to the purchase, sale or transfer,” auditors wrote in a notice to contractors. “Canadian owned real estate and property data are required in bulk format to identify current and historical records.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

CRA for years has claimed it cannot afford to pursue Asian offshore income reporting. In the NW corner of Richmond BC there is the Thompson/Terra Nova neighbourhood of primarily single family homes valued between $2m and $12m averaging about probably about $5m. Both neighborhoods have reported average household incomes of $14,000. LOL! Over half the homes pay that much in property taxes alone, yet CRA can't afford to pursue the matter. Really? Then deem these homeowner's income be the income required to afford their home and if these homeowners disagree, prove otherwise.

