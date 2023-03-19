CASH
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) report found the underground economy will continue to grow without consistent federal surveillance, as Statistics Canada data showed all cash and other tax avoidance measures increased in the last five years by 50%.

“The underground economy landscape continues to change,” said the CRA report 2022+ Underground Economy Strategy. 

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I think paying with cash is coming back mostly because of taxes. I am starting to tip with cash just because of this.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It’s been proven time and again that tax revenues fall when the population sees the tax burden as unfair. It appears that Trudeau has reached and then exceeded that threshold. Tax “cheats” are no longer disrespected and reported by the average person. They are modern day Robin Hood taking money away from the evil King John. Trudeau will now need an army of CRA auditors to pursue lost taxes. Maybe the Chinese Communist Party can send him some recruits. Or, he could reduce taxes across the board and see gross tax revenues increase as has been done before.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Taxation is theft! The CRA are a corrupt organization! The liberal government is an illegitimate government put in by the Chinese Communist Party and Deep State Globalists!

