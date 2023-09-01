Canada Revenue Agency
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has fired 120 workers for taking Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments, to which they were not entitled.

Since June 30, the CRA had only fired 20 workers over “inappropriately” claiming CERB, with approximately 600 workers being investigated for taking CERB. However, 30 CRA workers were eligible for the benefit and will not be fired.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

