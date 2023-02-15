The Canada Revenue Agency yesterday said it investigated claims made by a caller to a Toronto radio station who boasted employees fraudulently claimed pandemic relief benefits. Misconduct was punishable by firing and a lifetime ban on federal employment, a spokesperson said.
“The Agency is aware of the radio call-in show where a caller identifying himself as a Canada Revenue Agency collection agent stated that they claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as a direct response to government policies,” said Sylvie Branch, spokesperson for the Agency. “The CRA investigates substantive leads it receives related to questionable or unethical conduct of employees.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, a caller identifying himself as Jonathan, made the allegations in a February 9 broadcast of The Alex Pierson Show on Radio CFIQ Toronto. “I’m a Canada Revenue Agency collection agent,” he said.
The caller said he was among a Facebook group of Agency employees opposed to pandemic mandates who claimed $2,000 monthly relief cheques. “There’s hundreds of us that did this just to kick back at Trudeau,” he said.
“How pervasive was this?” asked Alex Pierson. “We had our own Facebook group and we were all on it,” replied the caller. “There were hundreds of us. You know what? We took CERB for the rest of what we could get from it. We know the system, Alex, we know. We don’t give our Social Insurance Number."
Jonathan said they didn't feel any remorse because "the public gets the government they elect, okay? These were policies of the government.”
Spokesperson Branch yesterday said any employee who defrauded the program was in breach of an ethics code. “Serious misconduct could lead to a revocation of previously granted security status,” said Branch. “The revocation of a security status significantly impedes an individual’s ability to ever work for a government department.”
Branch acknowledged an Agency collections officer “would most likely be aware” of the few safeguards built into the program. “The caller claimed to have applied without a Social Insurance Number,” she said. “At no time was it possible to apply for any individual pandemic benefit without providing a Social Insurance Number.”
“Employees were not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit,” said Branch. “Any employee who may have fraudulently claimed the CERB would have been in violation of the Agency’s Code Of Integrity And Professional Conduct.”
The Agency disclosed February 2 an unspecified number of employees were found to be CERB cheats. “I don’t have the numbers right in front of me,” Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton testified at the Commons public accounts committee. “Not very many, obviously. I don’t believe any of those cases have gone into a criminal investigation.”
“Could you provide this committee with the numbers?” asked Conservative MP John Williamson (New Brunswick Southwest), NB, committee chair. “I’m afraid ‘not very many’ is not a sufficient answer.”
“I will endeavour to get you those numbers,” replied Commissioner Hamilton. He gave no deadline.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
In breach of the ethics code says Branch, really now?? Hard to find followers with morals when you have a self serving POS as your leader who has more than once been found guilty of criminal negligence while burning through untold $ Billions in others money with 0 to show for & no accountability. Dare question this waste of skin and you may have your lively hood threatened & your bank accounts frozen. Interesting.
I sincerely don't know what to say.
If I express my true thoughts, I might find the authorities at my door, even though I am nothing more than a truly ticked off Canadian.
So..., I say...., God bless the creeps who rule us....
Not very many... didn't defraud Canadian taxpayers is probably closer to the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.