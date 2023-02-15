Canada Revenue Agency

CRA headquarters

 Image courtesy CBC

The Canada Revenue Agency yesterday said it investigated claims made by a caller to a Toronto radio station who boasted employees fraudulently claimed pandemic relief benefits. Misconduct was punishable by firing and a lifetime ban on federal employment, a spokesperson said.

“The Agency is aware of the radio call-in show where a caller identifying himself as a Canada Revenue Agency collection agent stated that they claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as a direct response to government policies,” said Sylvie Branch, spokesperson for the Agency. “The CRA investigates substantive leads it receives related to questionable or unethical conduct of employees.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(3) comments

gtkeough
gtkeough

In breach of the ethics code says Branch, really now?? Hard to find followers with morals when you have a self serving POS as your leader who has more than once been found guilty of criminal negligence while burning through untold $ Billions in others money with 0 to show for & no accountability. Dare question this waste of skin and you may have your lively hood threatened & your bank accounts frozen. Interesting.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I sincerely don't know what to say.

If I express my true thoughts, I might find the authorities at my door, even though I am nothing more than a truly ticked off Canadian.

So..., I say...., God bless the creeps who rule us....

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Not very many... didn't defraud Canadian taxpayers is probably closer to the truth.

Report Add Reply

