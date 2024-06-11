News

CRA paid $1K a piece for anonymous fake ‘news’ articles written by staff

CRA paid $1K a piece for anonymous fake ‘news’ articles written by staff
CRA paid $1K a piece for anonymous fake ‘news’ articles written by staffWikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Revenue Agency
Inquiry Of Ministry
Canadian newsrooms
fake “news” articles
federal definition of fake news
News Canada Inc.
ghostwritten CRA articles

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news