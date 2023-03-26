Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier has repeatedly refused to tell MPs how many Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees were fired for defrauding a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
“The Agency has terminated the employment of a number of employees who were found to have received Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments while also being employed by the Agency,” wrote Lebouthillier in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons.
“The specific number of terminations is too small to disclose without creating a privacy risk that could lead to one or more of the individuals being identified.”
The Inquiry was prompted by a question from Conservative MP Jeremy Patzer (Cypress Hills-Grasslands, SK), who asked “How many government employees were fired as a result of receiving Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments while also being employed by the government?”
Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton in February 2 testimony at the Commons Public Accounts committee also refused to say how many employees were fired for claiming $2,000 pandemic relief cheques while on the CRA payroll.
“I don’t have the numbers right in front of me,” said Hamilton.
“Not very many, obviously. I don’t believe any of those cases have gone into a criminal investigation.”
“Could you provide this committee with the numbers?” asked Conservative MP John Williamson (New Brunswick Southwest, NB), Public Accounts committee chair.
“I’m afraid ‘not very many’ is not a sufficient answer.”
“I will endeavour to get you those numbers,” replied Hamilton. He gave no deadline. The figures have not been tabled with the Public Accounts committee.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Conservative MP Michael Kram (Regina-Wascana, SK) uncovered the firing of 49 employees for CERB fraud at the department of Employment. The disclosure came at a February 2 committee hearing.
“How many employees were subject to internal investigation?” asked Kram.
“To date, we have terminated 49 individuals,” replied Mary Crescenzi, assistant deputy minister of employment.
“Forty-nine now former employees at the department were terminated for fraud related to COVID benefits, is that correct?” asked Kram.
“It would be in regard to misrepresentation of their situation when they would be applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit,” replied Crescenzi.
“Have the monies those 49 employees received been clawed back?” asked Kram.
“Those are being treated as any other Canadian who received benefits they were not entitled to,” replied Crescenzi.
No other agencies or departments fired employees for defrauding the COVID-19 benefit program.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
My understanding was that the CRA said it wasn't worth the trouble to go after the people who did not qualify for the CERB. Yet they fired their own employees who made it through the leaky system. It would have been so easy to set the guidelines properly at the outset and avoid all of the grief and waste of taxpayer money, both in handing it out like candy and now in recouping it. Typical government ineptness.
