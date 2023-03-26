CRA
Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier has repeatedly refused to tell MPs how many Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees were fired for defrauding a COVID-19 pandemic relief program.

“The Agency has terminated the employment of a number of employees who were found to have received Canada Emergency Response Benefit payments while also being employed by the Agency,” wrote Lebouthillier in an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons. 

Michael Kram

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

kmb
kmb

My understanding was that the CRA said it wasn't worth the trouble to go after the people who did not qualify for the CERB. Yet they fired their own employees who made it through the leaky system. It would have been so easy to set the guidelines properly at the outset and avoid all of the grief and waste of taxpayer money, both in handing it out like candy and now in recouping it. Typical government ineptness.

