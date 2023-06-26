A Muslim charity that had its tax status revoked due to allegations of hosting "radical speakers" has now regained its registration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the CRA auditors said they have “reconsidered” the charitable status of the Ottawa Islamic Centre and Assalam Mosque.
“The notice of intention to revoke was reconsidered and vacated by the minister of Revenue,” the CRA wrote in a legal notice Saturday.
Although no official announcement was made, the decision was made nearly five years after the Mosque was censured.
“Many of the views expressed by the organization’s speakers are misogynistic, homophobic, racist or promote violence,” the CRA wrote in a notice revoking the charity’s status on July 14, 2018. The Mosque appealed.
There were no documented speeches that were inappropriate.
However, the CRA named visiting speakers who, in YouTube videos and other platforms, said women’s brains were “incomplete,” that gay men should be “thrown off the mountain” and that it was impossible to respect Christians or other infidels since “we love the people of Islam.”
Auditors originally claimed the Mosque failed to “devote all of its resources to charitable activities” and “allowed its resources to be used for activities that promote hate and intolerance.” They provided no examples.
The Mosque did not provide a comment in response to a request.
At the time, auditors were investigating approximately 60 undisclosed charities suspected of engaging in political activities.
“We were audited,” Reverend Dr. Karen Hamilton, then-General Secretary of the Canadian Council of Churches, said in a 2016 interview.
“We were told there was a political flag on our file.”
“They examined financial accounts,” said Hamilton.
“They asked questions about mandate. They knew our website very closely.”
In 2017, Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier suspended a program by the CRA that focused on investigating charities suspected of engaging in political activities.
“Our government recognizes the importance of the activities carried out by charities,” Lebouthillier told the Commons at the time.
“That is why we ended the political activities audit program created by the Harper government.”
However, in a 2019 Access to Information memo, the CRA remained convinced “charities are being used.”
“Through ongoing review of filings and audits of registered charities, a number of scenarios have been identified that show certain charities are being used,” said the Memoranda for the Minister.
“When it comes to the small proportion who take advantage of the tax system, we must take action to protect the integrity of the charitable sector.”
