A Muslim charity that had its tax status revoked due to allegations of hosting "radical speakers" has now regained its registration with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the CRA auditors said they have “reconsidered” the charitable status of the Ottawa Islamic Centre and Assalam Mosque.

