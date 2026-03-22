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CRA to end fax filings for charities in push to modernize outdated system

Fax machine
Fax machineCourtesy https://www.ooma.ca/
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Canada Revenue Agency
Cdnpoli
Immigration And Refugee Board
Federal Court Of Canada
Elections Canada
Dave Epp
Sen. Joan Kingston
fax machines
Treasury Board of Canada

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