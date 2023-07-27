Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Cranbrook RCMP said three of its officers saved a three-legged dog inside a home during a wildfire.
The three-legged dog, named, Three-Leg, was left behind during the evacuation of the ?aq'am community on July 20, according to a Thursday press release.
Despite Three-Leg’s fear and the danger surrounding her, Cranbrook RCMP said three officers from Indigenous Policing Services — Const. Alistair Peers, Const. Monte Webb, and Const. Eldene Stanley — refused to leave her behind.
After multiple attempts, they were able to locate her under the steps of her home. Webb picked her up and took her to the Steeples Veterinary Clinic.
Three-Leg was examined and found to be in good health.
The RCMP thanked officers Peers, Webb, and Stanley for their efforts during the crisis. It said this good news story provides a beacon of hope amid the ongoing wildfires.
Officers continue to work with its partners to monitor the situation and assist wherever possible. It expressed gratitude to all of the officers, emergency personnel, and volunteers for their efforts during this time.
The RCMP responded to a call from the ?aq'am community on July 17 around 3 p.m.. It was in immediate danger because of the rapidly spreading wildfire, believed to have been sparked by downed hydro lines.
Upon receiving the alert, all available RCMP officers in Cranbrook and Indigenous Policing Services were dispatched to assist the ?aq'am community with emergency evacuations.
Even with the realization that at any moment their exit might be blocked by the fire, they moved forward.
As they worked to get people out, the wildfire advanced, overtaking Mission Wasa Low Road and cutting off its one exit. This sudden progression trapped the seven RCMP officers, two municipal employees, and one other person.
Emergency air extraction was requested immediately. E-Division’s Air Support and Big Horn Helicopters were engaged to provide necessary assistance.
Big Horn Helicopters evacuated the two municipal employees and the trapped person. A temporary stabilization of the wildfire allowed the remaining seven RCMP officers to evacuate safely around 4:45 p.m.
The RCMP concluded by saying the wildfire continues to wreak havoc on the ?aq'am community and surrounding Cranbrook area as of Thursday, destroying several structures and continuing to burn.
The BC Wildfire Service recommended City of Cranbrook properties at the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) be placed under an evacuation alert because of the St. Mary’s River wildfire on July 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.