CREEPY MUG SHOT: Trans sex offender tries to snatch young boy from Colorado school at recess

A transgender sex offender attempted to kidnap a young boy from Black Forest Hills Elementary School during recess in Aurora, CO. Police arrested 33-year-old Solomon Galligan for second-degree kidnapping after he was caught on camera walking across the school grounds around 2:20 pm local time, Aurora Police said in an affidavit according to the Daily Mail. He is being held at the Arapahoe County jail with a court date scheduled for Thursday. Footage shows Galligan approaching children in the field carrying a white blanket. They run away from him but he tries to grab one of them, says the affidavit. He tripped on the blanket he was carrying and the child escaped. But Galligan stood up and pursued the little boy again. “Stranger danger!” yelled the children in the field to alert adults there was an unwanted person on school property, according to witness statements collected by police. The man then fled. The little boy described the predator to have long dreadlocks, be wearing a dark pantsuit and blue hoodie, had white powder on his face and smelled like alcohol, the police said. A parent then notified faculty a man that fit the description was spotted at the local Walgreens. Police sought him out and he told them he had been assaulted and needed medical attention. After running a background check, police discovered Galligan is a registered sex offender. The affidavit states he was convicted in 2011 for nonconsensual grabbing, touching or groping another's intimate body parts. It was around the same time that Galligan began to identify as transgender and attempted to physically transition to a woman. “So I'm starting my hormone shots and I really can't wait I'm on my hormone pills I've been on them for almost 4 months,” he wrote on social media in 2011. “I wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what I mean I'm really excited my measurements are already changing and I'm super thrilled.”