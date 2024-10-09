CREEPY: Toronto man wanted for voyeurism

It's a face only a mother could love.His name is George Braid, 52, and Toronto police say he is wanted for voyeurism and criminal harassment.Last Friday, about 10 p.m., police responded to a incident in the Leslie St. and Queen St. East."It is alleged that a woman observed the suspect watching her through a window at her residence," Toronto police said in a media release"A man from the residence went outside to confront the suspect and he fled the area on a bicycle."Braid is described as approximately 40 to 55 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with a grey undershirt, black pants, black shoes, glasses, and he was riding a dark bicycle.Police are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed this incident or captured it on video.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.