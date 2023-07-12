Money
Image courtesy of John McArthur on Unsplash

We live in a time when society has never been richer, thanks to the constant innovation that capitalism has brought about.

Capitalism has done away with backbreaking farm work, increased crop yields to feed a growing population and life expectancy has increased from an average of 35 years during pre-industrial England to 80 years of age in 2023.

(3) comments

Elvina
Elvina

Very rich elitists need to pay more in taxes, they have been able to accumulate wealth on the backs/brains of the younger generations. Capitalist/taxes needs to work fairly.

Politicians want their monies/laundering to the government so the very rich elistists may lower taxes if not pay any @ all. Politicians have no spines to criticize the hand that feeds them and make changes to the tax system to be able to achieve wealth be done fairly. The spread is spreading wider and the people will not tolerate this much longer. Just commenting on reality.

guest1226
guest1226

How does one get the wealthy taxed, when it is hidden in offshore protection. This is how we are still experiencing Colonialism. This is their protection. We have no protection. Helena Guenther

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Capitalism does not exist any more, there is not one single multi billion dollar corporation that I can think of that doesn’t receive some sort of Government(read taxpayer) bailout, handout. They receive special tax rates and tax cuts, tax deductions and access to high powered politicians through billions in lobbyists, every business group has a lobbying company who greases political hands, and now it is consultants, government hires a consulting firm to the tune of billions each year to “help” them run their Country, but isn’t that what we elected the politician to do in the first place? So instead we have a consulting firm paid billions to tell elected officials what to do and where to go. And In return these consulting firm returns some of the grift to the politician in the form of political donations. Small business, the real capitalism, is also forced to pay for this grift, as places such as Walmart, other big box and multinationals enjoy massive subsidies, tax breaks and rules allowing them to hire low wage foreigners, small business do not get the same treatment from big government/big business, through Covid it was small business owners who where shut down, locked up and harassed by authorities, while they watched places like Walmart, Costco and big retailers enjoy their freedom, small family business was destroyed while major corporations piled on the profits, they enjoy wage enhancement benefits from taxpayers, even though many didn’t need it, but got it anyways, while we watched the major corporations enjoy enormous profit taking we also watched as our neighborhood stores shut down and many family run businesses closed. And now we find 100s of big government employees also where at tge trough, robbing taxpayers of our hard earned money, collecting CERB while also collecting massive pay cheques and benefits, while normal Canadians where wondering how to feed their children, government employees where blatantly ripping us off, all in the name of “too big to fail”.

