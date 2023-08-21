Fire held 15 Kms from Yellowknife
NWT Fire

A double rainbow appeared over the near-deserted city of Yellowknife on Sunday evening, inspiring hope virtually, as crews kept the wildfire 15 km from the remote northern community.

Roughly 20,000 people have left and headed south to Alberta after an evacuation order was issued and residents had till noon Friday to vacate the NWT.

Double rainbow over Yellowknife

A double rainbow over Yellowknife on Sunday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

In spite of Trudeau's environMentalists, God mocks him with rain, lol. When glowball boiling burns Ottawa to the ground, I will become a believer.

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

northrungrader: [thumbup]. A forest fire burning down Ottawa is the only forest fire I would cheer on.

Report Add Reply

