Crime scene

Crime scene

 Courtesy Dave Gilson/CBC

Police-reported crime, as measured by the Crime Severity Index (CSI), has gone up in Canada for the second consecutive year — up 4% from 2022 — according to data collected by Statistics Canada. 

The Violent CSI rose in 2022, reaching its highest point since 2007, according to a Thursday statement.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Amy08
Amy08

Keep letting third world people in and expect more crimes and chaos. All by WEF design

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.