Shooting scene in Oshawa

A criminal lawyer says self-defence provisions in Canadian law are robust, despite second-degree murder charges levied last month on an Ontario man who shot a home intruder trying to commit robbery, 

Ali Mian, 22, of Milton, was charged with second degree murder for shooting one of five intruders intent on robbery who entered his home and that of his mother. The incident happened at 5 am, February 19.

holeksa
holeksa

Five guys with weapons break into Ali Mian home where he lives with his mother. Ali, law abiding gun owner (he was never charged with a weapons offense) protects his mother. He get charged with murder.

Clearly the Self-defence laws in this country need still to be better spelled out.

The vagueness of the laws is benefitting the lawyers.

