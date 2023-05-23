Lich Barber

Lich Barber 

A four-week criminal trial has been scheduled for Freedom Convoy co-organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber starting in September.

“Trial starts September 5 in Ottawa and goes until September 22, before taking a break and finishing October 11-13,” said True North senior journalist Andrew Lawton in a Tuesday tweet. 

Tamara Lich arrested

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Fn communist courts. Never will I have respect anymore for the injustice system that infests our country.

Delby
Delby

One of several divisive actions taken by the federal government against Albertans and by extension, Alberta. Those actions never stop and began with another trudeau, this time, justin. what will ever satisfy trudeau? Perhaps a separatist vote so he can send in the army and hold a massacre. That would make his day, and likely in his mind, his existence worthwhile.

