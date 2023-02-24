Calgary police

Calgary police have charged a businesswoman with theft and fraud after a 14-month investigation.

Criminals are bypassing a multi-million dollar security system intended to keep dangerous foreigners out of Canada, says a federal report. Smugglers, human traffickers and others “found workarounds” of the electronic visa system, admits the Department of Immigration.

“Those with malicious intent including associations with fraud, human trafficking and smuggling movements have found workarounds,” said a department report Evaluation Of The Electronic Travel Authorization Program. “Moreover surveyed officers generally felt the program contributes to a small or moderate extent to security related outcomes.”

