Criminals are bypassing a multi-million dollar security system intended to keep dangerous foreigners out of Canada, says a federal report. Smugglers, human traffickers and others “found workarounds” of the electronic visa system, admits the Department of Immigration.
“Those with malicious intent including associations with fraud, human trafficking and smuggling movements have found workarounds,” said a department report Evaluation Of The Electronic Travel Authorization Program. “Moreover surveyed officers generally felt the program contributes to a small or moderate extent to security related outcomes.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the department beginning November 10, 2016 mandated that most foreign visitors from countries other than the United States must first apply for an electronic visa. The program was to “push out the Canadian border by identifying inadmissible foreign nationals before they fly to or through Canada,” wrote auditors. “The Evaluation found while the program is preventing some inadmissible individuals from coming to Canada its contribution to security objectives could be improved.”
In the first three full years of mandatory enforcement from 2017 to 2019 a total 11,527,034 air travelers from Europe, Latin America, Asia and other locations applied for electronic visas. “The most common countries of citizenship for clients were the United Kingdom (15%), France (14%), Mexico (9%) and Australia (6%),” wrote researchers.
Of the 11.5 million applicants a total 104,839 were rejected following background checks. However Evaluation disclosed another 38,788 who successfully applied for visas “were refused entry at the border” following closer checks on arrival.
“The majority of electronic visa refusals at the border were based on a refused ground indication of serious criminality or misrepresentation,” said the report. No reason was given for the high error rate.
Applicants were required to submit personal data including birth date, email address and other information for background security checks. US citizens and flight crews were exempt.
The program was first proposed in 2012 but delayed due to numerous technical problems resulting in cost overruns. Originally budgeted at $35 million, actual costs ran to more than $77 million.
Expenses were to be recovered by selling visas for $5.50. The price was subsequently increased to $7. “The electronic visa application fee was established to recover the full costs of the program and to ensure it did not impose a burden on Canadian taxpayers,” said Evaluation. Auditors did not elaborate on whether costs were covered by the $7 charge.
Other difficulties included complaints the program barred visa-free travel by dual Canadian citizens and fears by the Privacy Commissioner that travelers’ data could be misused by federal agencies. The Immigration department also complained of unlicensed brokers charging unwary foreigners up to $85 to process their $7 applications.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
