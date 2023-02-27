Angela Davis FBI Wanted
Image courtesy of Twitter

A critical race theory (CRT) activist and former Black Panthers member Angela Davis discovered that she had white ancestors and one arrived on the Mayflower ship to the United States in 1620.

Angela Davis OSU

“No, I can’t believe this. My ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower. That’s a little bit too much to deal with right now,” said Davis, a University of California professor.

Angela Davis The Library of Congress

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

I dont see how having white ancestors should preclude a black person from being upset over past wrongs..... and it might contribute to that. HOWEVER, CTR is not helping anyone move on, and I think it is a very dangerous ideology, for all colors of people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.