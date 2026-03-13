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Critics slam foreign worker expansion after Canada loses almost 84,000 jobs

While Statistics Canada released new data on Friday that Canada’s economy lost 83,900 jobs in February, Employment and Social Development Canada announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW), drawing consternation from many observers.
While Statistics Canada released new data on Friday that Canada’s economy lost 83,900 jobs in February, Employment and Social Development Canada announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW), drawing consternation from many observers.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Temporary Foreign Worker Program
Statistics Canada
Employment And Social Development Canada
Unemployment Rate
Unemployment
Patty Hajdu
Cdnpol
Cfib
Dan Kelly
Jamie Sarkonak
Temporary Foreign Worker Program In Canada
Kirk Lubimov
Dan Kelly CFIB
Canada's youth unemployment rate
Peter Mac Isaac

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