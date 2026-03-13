Critics slam foreign worker expansion after Canada loses almost 84,000 jobs

CALGARY — While Statistics Canada released new data on Friday that Canada’s economy lost 83,900 jobs in February, Employment and Social Development Canada announced changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFW), drawing consternation from many observers.In a news release, the federal ministry said rural employers will be permitted to “retain their current number of low-wage temporary foreign workers and temporarily increase the share of low-wage temporary foreign workers from 10% to 15% of their workforce” at a province’s request..If a province or territory puts in a “positive request,” these measures can be implemented within two weeks and could begin as soon as April 1.The measures are set to remain in place until March 31, 2027.“Canadians must always be first in line for available jobs, but in some rural regions employers are facing persistent labour shortages,” Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, said.“These targeted, time-limited measures will help address urgent workforce gaps while continuing to prioritize Canadian workers and support the industries that sustain rural communities.”The release goes on to say that despite several measures being implemented between October 2023 and November 2024 to “reduce reliance” on the TFW program, “some rural communities continue to face acute labour shortages due to low unemployment rates and ongoing difficulties attracting, recruiting, and retaining workers.”.The announcement comes as Canada’s unemployment rate sits at 6.7% and youth unemployment rose to 14.1% last month — near the highest level ever recorded in September 2025 — and at a time when the country’s overall immigration system is under significant scrutiny.Some commentators, such as Dan Kelly, president and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), responded positively to the news..“CFIB welcomes today’s announcement on temporary changes to help rural employers retain a higher percentage of foreign workers,” Kelly said in an official statement.“Many small businesses across Canada are struggling to keep their doors open with the loss of some fantastic members of their team.”He added that while over half — 52% — of small business owners using the program reported their TFWs "help protect jobs for Canadians."However, critics were quick to point out this was another hit to Canadian workers, especially youth aged 15 to 24..“Taking jobs away from urban youth isn’t enough. They need to get the rurals too,” said National Post columnist Jamie Sarkonak.Commentator Kirk Lubimov said on X that after gutting youth jobs in cities, “the Liberal government is now focused on rural Canada with mass immigration.”.“The government is now targeting rural Canada, which coincidentally doesn’t vote Liberal as much, with cheap foreign labour, and increasing the foreign population under many excuses, including just because someone speaks French,” he wrote.Author Peter R. Mac Isaac added that Employment and Social Development Canada’s announcement was not a “coincidence.”“This is Carney’s puppet masters orchestrating a full economic implosion,” he stated.