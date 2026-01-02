News

Critics slam proposed residential school denialism law while Ottawa avoids clear answer

The debate around residential schools in Canada continues to ignite controversy with no signs of letting up.
Kamloops Residential School
Kamloops Residential SchoolWS Files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Residential School
Assembly Of First Nations
Cory Morgan
Jonathan Kay
Canadian Indian Residential School System
Cdnpol
Ryan Gerritsen
Jamie Sarkonak
Blacklock’s Reporter
residential school denialism
Kwame Bonsu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news