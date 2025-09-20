CROPS OR CARS? Canadians favour cutting Chinese EV tariffs to secure canola access

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is pushing for a deal with China that could see tariffs on Canadian canola eased, and a new poll shows most Canadians support reducing Chinese electric vehicle tariffs if it helps. China currently imposes 76% duties on canola seed and 100% on canola oil, meal, and peas, widely seen as a response to Canadian tariffs on Chinese EVs, steel, and aluminum.The Angus Reid Institute found 57% of Canadians would back lowering EV tariffs to help secure canola exports, compared with 24% who want to keep current rates. .The issue cuts across party and regional lines, reflecting the importance of the canola market to Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba, which exported $14.5 billion in 2024.While the EV market continues to receive billions in federal funding, Moe said the solution will not be as simple as fully dropping tariffs but expressed hope for a deal that benefits Canadian farmers.