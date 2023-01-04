Lethbridge police were called to investigate two collisions over the weekend where people went out into traffic and were struck by vehicles, with one of them leading to a person being charged and ticketed.
Lethbridge police responded to a report a male had been struck in the westbound lanes of Whoop Up Drive Friday around 7:30 p.m., according to a Wednesday Facebook post. The post said police and emergency responders attended the scene, and the male was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The post went on to say an investigation determined the 36-year-old male had been on the pedestrian path before running out onto the road. It said several vehicles missed him before he was struck.
The driver of the vehicle striking the man was operating it in a safe, lawful manner and would not be facing any charges. This pedestrian remains in hospital with serious injuries, but he is stable and expected to survive.
An investigation determined another man ran east along Scenic Drive South and flagged down a vehicle in the northbound lanes.
The man banged on the hood and demanded a ride before diving in front of a second vehicle. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.
During the transport to hospital, it said he allegedly assaulted a paramedic.
Lethbridge resident Jared Derrick Potts, 31, was charged with one count of assault. Potts was issued tickets for tampering with a motor vehicle and stunting.
He is scheduled to appear in court on the assault charge on April 19.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
