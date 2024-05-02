Crowdfunding campaign to throw a ‘rager’ for frat boys who defended American flag exceeds US$400K

A GoFundMe campaign to host a keg party for some fraternity brothers who protected the America n flag in the midst of violent campus chaos in North Carolina has so far raised US$400,303.Funds raised so far would get the boys about 5,128 kegs of Budweiser. And country music singer John Rich publicly offered to put on a free concert at the University of North Carolina’s (UNC) main quad, Chapel Hill, where the incident took place. The group of Pi Kappa Psi and Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity brothers responded with patriotism as anti-Israel riots, raging on campus for weeks, escalated to the point protestors took down the American flag and replaced it with a Palestinian one. The frat brothers sprung into action and upheld the flag, keeping it from touching the ground. The group immediately was faced with a barrage of insults and slurs from the mob and some Hamas supporters hurled objects at them — but the young men stood their ground .Footage of the episode circulated on social media, with the GoFund Me page to “throw ‘em a rager” growing exponentially overnight. “We are overwhelmed by you glorious, Patriotic Americans who value good beer and great times,” wrote fundraisers. “Our gratitude goes to all of them and we will update supporters on what comes next.”“Commie losers across the country have invaded college campuses to make dumb demands of weak University Administrators. But amidst the chaos, the screaming, the anti-semitism, the hatred of faith and flag, stood a platoon of American heroes.""These triumphant Brohemians protected Old Glory (the American flag) from the unwashed Marxist horde -- laughing at their shrieks and wails and shielding the Stars & Stripes from Soviet missiles.”“These boys... no, men, gave the best to America and now they deserve the best. Help us raise funds to throw this frat the party they deserve, a party worth of the boat-shoed Broleteriat who did their country proud. Treat the young men who stood down the pro-Hamas mob to a massive rager on behalf of grateful Americans.".American patriots widely praised the frat brothers on the fundraiser page, commenting, “Thank you for standing up and doing the right thing. You made a lot of people proud during some dark divisive times. Hope you guys have an awesome party!”“Thank you for defending the symbol of sacrifice and our fight for freedom! USA! Frat Boys Standing for God and Country I love IT!”“Thank you for keeping that flag flying, gentlemen.”“More than anything, this situation is a beautiful reminder there are plenty of great young people willing to take a stand for the red, white and blue. I'd be lying if I said it didn't make me want to shed a patriotic tear.”. When the boys’ bravery went viral, it caught the attention of Rich, who sought the identity of the young men to hold a “massive” concert in their honour —- and call it “Flagstock.”“Working on a date to have a massive event to celebrate our flag and those who love her,” the musician wrote on social media.