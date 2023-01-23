"I have 30 days to find alternative means of financing the mortgage on the home, where my children live and everything else you could imagine," said MacKenzie.
He said Scotiabank would not give a reason why. There is no appeal process.
Freiheit said he has “never set up a GiveSendGo, and in a normal and sane universe, I would never have to.” He added people are not living in a normal, sane universe.
The statement said MacKenzie has sacrificed more for his country than most Canadians by serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. It said he became a political dissident during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He founded a memeverse called Diagolon during the pandemic. He made comments online which people would call shocking.
MacKenzie attended the Freedom Convoy and attracted political ire. He has been charged with various criminal offences for which he has not appeared in court for.
After spending more than two months in pretrial detention and testifying before the Public Order Emergency Commission, he was released on bail pending trial. The statement said his persecution did not end after.
Scotiabank said it would be allowing MacKenzie to make payments on his mortgage. It said it would not be renewing his mortgage.
Love him or hate him, Freiheit said “we either stand with Jeremy, or we come to terms with the fact that Canada is not a free and democratic society.” He said all proceeds will go to the Diagolon leader and to whatever costs and fees he incurs to pursue justice.
“My hope is that it pays off Jeremy's mortgage and living expenses,” he said.
“My hope is that Canadians — and the world — let the government of Canada know that no matter how much admiration Trudeau has for the basic dictatorship of China, Canada will not become China under our watch.”
