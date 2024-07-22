News

Crowdstrike failure continues to disrupt flights as Microsoft issues tool to fix 8.5M impacted devices

Crowdstrike failure continues to disrupt flights as Microsoft issues tool to fix 8.5M impacted devices
Crowdstrike failure continues to disrupt flights as Microsoft issues tool to fix 8.5M impacted devices Travel and Tour World
Loading content, please wait...
Air Canada
global Microsoft outage
Crowdstrike IT failure
Windows host systems
airline travel
WestJet flights

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news