Crown appeals against Tamara Lich, Chris Barber expected to be heard in spring 2027

CALGARY — Appeals against the 2022 Freedom Convoy organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are expected to be heard in the spring of 2027, according to new documents issued by the Ontario Court of Appeal.In a June 29 ruling, Justice J.A. Huscroft outlined a schedule governing a series of interconnected appeals involving the two convoy leaders and the Crown.The Crown is now appealing the acquittals and sentences in relation to Barber and Lich, with both of their appeals having been grouped together for the purposes of the court process..“My sentence will be served January 21, 2027 and then it'll be back to court to start this process all over again,” Lich said in a post on X on Tuesday.“By the time this is over, if it ever truly is, the Ontario taxpayers will be on the hook for around $15M for the prosecution of our case alone.”This is the latest development in the Barber-Lich saga.On October 5, 2025, Barber and Lich both received conditional sentences for their roles during the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.Lich was sentenced to 15-and-a-half months, with the first 12 months being under house arrest and three-and-a-half months under curfew, along with 100 hours of community service.Barber, in turn, received an 18-month sentence to be served in the community, with a concurrent three-month sentence for counselling disobedience of a court order.He was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service.At the time, the Crown had been seeking “unprecedented custodial sentences” of seven years for Lich and eight years for Barber — something that Lich reiterated in an X post, saying prosecutors are still attempting to do so.“They also desperately want those intimidation charges to stick,” she said, before quipping, “Because I’m very, very scary and shouldn’t be allowed to roam the streets.”Lawyers for Barber and Lich — Dianne Magas and Lawrence Greenspon — must file their initial appeal factums by September 30, 2026.The Crown's responding factum is due December 18, 2026.The Crown's filing will address not only the appeals launched by Barber and Lich, but also the Crown's own appeal of the acquittals and sentences arising from the case.Magas and Greenspon will then have until February 12, 2027, to file reply factums.Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer known for her work with the Freedom Convoy, reacted to the news, saying it was a “very sad state of affairs.”.“Tamara and co. are political prisoners who embarrassed sparkly socks and his woke dictatorship,” another commentator on X said.“Nothing can stop them from doing the same thing to anyone else who takes a stand. I applaud Tamara, Chris and the Freedom Convoy patriots for standing up for my god given rights.”