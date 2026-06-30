News

Crown appeals against Tamara Lich, Chris Barber expected to be heard in spring 2027

Appeals against the 2022 Freedom Convoy organizers Christopher Barber and Tamara Lich are expected to be heard in the spring of 2027, according to new documents issued by the Ontario Court of Appeal.
Appeals against the 2022 Freedom Convoy organizers Christopher Barber and Tamara Lich are expected to be heard in the spring of 2027, according to new documents issued by the Ontario Court of Appeal.Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Convoy
Tamara Lich
Chris Barber
Lawrence Greenspon
Ontario Court Of Appeal
Eva Chipiuk
Cdnpol
Diane Magas
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news