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Crown appeals Stronach mistrial, seeks conviction reinstated

Prosecutors challenge rare post-verdict ruling in billionaire’s sex-assault case
Frank Stronach was granted a mistrial after being found guilty of sexual assault in June.
Frank Stronach was granted a mistrial after being found guilty of sexual assault in June.CBC
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