Crown appeals Stronach mistrial, seeks conviction reinstated

TORONTO — The Crown is appealing a rare post-verdict mistrial declared last month in one of Frank Stronach’s convictions, asking the Ontario Court of Appeal to reinstate the guilty finding on a sexual assault charge.The 93-year-old Magna International founder was found guilty in June of sexual assault and the historical offence of indecent assault related to allegations from two women. Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy granted a mistrial on the sexual assault count weeks later after defence lawyer Leora Shemesh presented emails from the complainant’s lawyer in a separate civil matter.Shemesh argued the emails were inconsistent with the woman’s testimony at the criminal trial and called a post-verdict mistrial “incredibly rare.” The court did not hear from the complainant before the ruling..In its notice of appeal, the Crown contends Molloy “erred by setting aside the verdict of guilt and declaring a mistrial based on inadmissible evidence.” Prosecutors also argue the judge erred in concluding she could not resolve the credibility issues raised and ask the Court of Appeal to restore the guilty verdict and return the case for sentencing.Peel Regional Police originally charged Stronach in 2024 with 18 offences involving 12 complainants. The Toronto trial involved a dozen charges spanning the late 1970s to the 1990s. By the end of proceedings, prosecutors had withdrawn one charge and agreed he should be found not guilty on four others. Molloy found she could not convict on two further counts due to unreliable evidence from one complainant.He remains convicted of indecent assault and is scheduled to be sentenced on that count in September. A separate trial on additional charges is set for next year in Newmarket.