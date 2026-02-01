Crown bank braces for layoffs as Ottawa cuts 1,000 executives

A federal Crown lender is preparing for job cuts, lining up outside counselors to provide “emotional support” to staff as cabinet moves ahead with plans to eliminate 1,000 executive positions across government.Blacklock's Reporter says Farm Credit Canada confirmed it is seeking contractors to deliver career transition services for employees facing layoffs. In a notice to firms, the Regina-based Crown bank said it wants support that reflects its stated values of trust, respect, and integrity for departing workers.“Farm Credit Canada invites proposals from qualified firms to provide career transition support services on an as-needed basis,” the notice said, adding that services could include “day of termination support” and emotional counseling. Executives facing job losses were described as having “unique needs.”The bank employs about 2,600 people and has sharply expanded its management ranks. The number of six-figure executives at Farm Credit Canada climbed 45% over the past decade, rising from 22 positions to 31.The move comes as Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali told the House of Commons that Ottawa intends to thin executive ranks throughout the federal public service. While he did not single out Farm Credit Canada, Ali said the government was committed to reducing overhead..“Canada’s new government is taking a responsible approach to renewing the public service focusing on efficiency, sustainability and respect for those who serve Canadians,” Ali said. Budget 2025, he added, proposed cutting up to 1,000 executive positions over the next two years, largely through voluntary measures.Commons records show executive pay has ballooned under the current spending trajectory. From 2016 to 2024, the cost of executive salaries doubled, climbing from about $1 billion annually to $1.9 billion. Over the same period, the number of executive group managers jumped from 7,181 to 10,077.Former parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux warned MPs in 2024 that rising payroll costs were not matched by improved service. “We have noticed a marked increase in the number of public servants since 2016 and a proportional increase in spending,” Giroux testified. “But we haven’t seen similar improvements when it comes to service.”Farm Credit Canada’s growth in executive positions was notable but not exceptional. Other agencies posted even steeper increases, including the Canadian Human Rights Commission, which doubled its executive ranks, Western Economic Diversification Canada, Shared Services Canada, RCMP civilian management, and the Department of Infrastructure, which saw executive numbers rise more than 200%.