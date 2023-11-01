Crown corp hid $8 million for Governor General’s barn

MPs were informed on Tuesday the expense of an $8 million solar-powered warehouse at Rideau Hall was hidden within a Crown corporation’s budget and not examined by the Department of Public Works prior to construction.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, astonishment was expressed by members of the Public Accounts committee.“There is no accountability,” said Conservative MP Jake Stewart (Miramichi-Grand Lake, NB). “I don’t feel like there is any accountability for the $8 million barn.”On October 18, barn expenses amounting to $8,039,853 were made public through the Access to Information request by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.Stewart complained the building was equipped with an elevator, though “it is clearly a one-storey building” and fibre optic cable.“None of our storage sheds or barns cost $8 million,” said Stewart. “None of them have elevators and none of them have fibre optics. As a matter of fact, the people in my riding don’t have access to fibre optics.”Lorenzo Ieraci, assistant deputy minister of Public Works, stated the cost of the building was included in the National Capital Commission's annual budget and Corporate Plan. The National Capital Commission is a federal agency responsible for Rideau Hall.In 2022, the Commission used $191.7 million in funds, but there was not a specific budget entry for the $8 million warehouse.“Within the National Capital Commission’s Corporate Plan, what they identify is their overall expenditures they will be undertaking based on their entire budget and they break that budget down based on large categories including upkeep and maintenance of official residences,” testified Ieraci. “But this specific issue was not identified as a separate line item, so I don’t know.”“As a Crown corporation, the National Capital Commission operates as much more of a private sector entity and, therefore, is not subject to most of the policies and rules,” said Ieraci. He added that no one knew why expenses for the one warehouse ran to $8 million.“You don’t know how many subcontracts?” asked Stewart. “No,” replied Ieraci.“Can you explain why $5,870 was spent on fibre optic cabling for the $8 million barn?” asked Stewart. “The National Capital Commission would be able to answer that question,” replied Ieraci.“Does the elevator go up or down?” asked Stewart. “I would be speculating,” replied Ieraci.“Can you guys answer any questions?” asked Stewart. “Are you here to answer questions or deflect?” It appeared “nobody knows anything” about the spending, he added.Liberal MP Valerie Bradford (Kitchener South-Hespeler, ON) asked why the National Capital Commission's spending was not carefully reviewed.“They have complete autonomy?” asked Bradford. “They have autonomy,” replied Ieraci.“I am not hopeful of getting any answers,” Bloc Québécois MP Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné (Terrebonne, QC) told the public accounts committee. “Who approves these budgets? This is our job. Who else is looking at these budgets?”