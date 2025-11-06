Crown declines to charge Lethbridge police officers after controversial database searches of MLA

Three Lethbridge police officers were found to have potentially committed criminal offences by accessing police databases to view information on a sitting MLA and her associates, but no charges will be laid following a review by Alberta prosecutors.The matter stems from an April 14, 2017, breakfast meeting in Lethbridge between then-Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips, a wildlife advocate and several others. While the group discussed conservation efforts, including bison reintroduction in Banff National Park, several Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) officers were seated nearby. Surreptitious photos of the meeting were later posted on social media, prompting concerns about officers’ conduct..An investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) and a subsequent audit of police databases revealed multiple searches of Phillip's and the wildlife advocate's records in the LPS NICHE system and the national CPIC system. Some searches were determined to be part of routine police duties, while others raised questions about potential misuse of access for personal curiosity. Three officers were identified as having searches that could constitute unauthorized use of a computer system or breach of trust.Despite ASIRT concluding there were reasonable grounds to believe offences may have occurred, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service determined there was insufficient likelihood of conviction and advised no charges be laid. .ASIRT confirmed that the searches conducted by other officers and civilian staff were lawful and consistent with their duties.The investigation also revealed that social media posts linked to the incident may have been influenced by a retired LPS officer, further complicating the matter.Policy changes have since been implemented at LPS requiring officers to record reasons for database searches and providing additional warnings about proper use of police information systems.