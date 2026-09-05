Crown-Indigenous Relations says no evidence of theft as 132 indigenous artworks go missing

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations says it found no evidence of theft or wrongdoing after an audit revealed 132 pieces were missing from its $14.4 million indigenous art collection.Blacklock's Reporter says the department still does not know what happened to scores of paintings, jewelry, sculptures and other works that had been stored or used to decorate regional government offices.“There was no finding of theft or ill-intent,” said a January 21 briefing note titled The Indigenous Art Collection.The note did not explain how officials reached that conclusion. Police were not called after the missing artwork was uncovered during an audit in 2025.“Efforts are underway in an attempt to locate the remaining unaccounted for artwork,” said the note. “The department is proceeding with another review of its regional offices.”The collection dates to 1965 and contains 5,176 pieces, including works valued in the six figures that were purchased with taxpayers’ money. Some were kept in an unsecured warehouse while others were sent to regional offices for display.An Oct. 19 audit identified 132 pieces that could not be accounted for.“The department places great importance on its responsibility to safeguard the artworks in the collection and to honour the artists behind them,” said the briefing note.Officials have begun contacting artists and their families to tell them their work is missing.“Contact has been made with 32 artists or estates connected to 47 of the artworks,” said the note. “We are continuing to verify the contact information.”The department has declined to publicly identify the missing works or the artists who created them..Conservative MP Jamie Schmale told the Commons heritage committee in November that the problem had persisted for years.“This went on for decades,” said Schmale.“Regardless of what the number is, there are pieces missing, worth money, worth value to people who created that art,” he added. “This doesn’t happen in the National Gallery.”Conservative MP Rachael Thomas described the department’s handling of the collection as “despicable,” saying officials failed for years to properly protect the artwork.“Never mind the cultural value, never mind our pursuit of reconciliation as a nation, never mind any of that,” Thomas told the committee. “You shrug your shoulders and pretend it doesn’t matter.”Heritage Minister Marc Miller told the committee on Feb. 13 the federal government has a “moral obligation” to find the missing pieces.Conservative MP Kevin Waugh asked Miller whether he believed Ottawa had such an obligation regarding the missing indigenous artwork.“I do believe there is a moral obligation,” Miller replied. “Any time you receive art or sacred items from indigenous people, it is something that has to be treated with extra care.”Waugh then pressed officials on whether the search would continue.“Are there going to be ongoing efforts to actually locate the missing indigenous art or are we going to call this case closed?” he asked.Department managers did not answer the question.