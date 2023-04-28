Derek Reimer

Protestor Derek Reimer alleged Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek is “acting like a dictator and infringing on our Charter rights and freedoms.”

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Crown attorney Matt Dalidowicz said Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer should stay in jail for disrupting drag events in Calgary because he is committed to violating his bail conditions. 

“In doing so, he squandered any chance at balance, and it’s on him why he ought to be given yet another opportunity to stand in front of the justice and promise to do things with his fingers crossed behind his back,” said Dalidowicz at the Friday hearing. 

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Pure malice on the part of the crown.

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

We are in the days of Noah. People have become of reprobate minds. Romans 1:18:32 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who [d]suppress the truth in unrighteousness, 19 because what may be known of God is [e]manifest [f]in them, for God has shown it to them. 20 For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and [g]Godhead, so that they are without excuse, 21 because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. 22 Professing to be wise, they became fools, 23 and changed the glory of the incorruptible God into an image made like [h]corruptible man—and birds and four-footed animals and creeping things.

24 Therefore God also gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies among themselves, 25 who exchanged the truth of God for the lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.

26 For this reason God gave them up to vile passions. For even their [i]women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. 27 Likewise also the [j]men, leaving the natural use of the [k]woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men committing what is shameful, and receiving in themselves the penalty of their error which was due.

28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; 29 being filled with all unrighteousness, [l]sexual immorality, wickedness, [m]covetousness, [n]maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, 30 backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 [o]undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, [p]unforgiving, unmerciful; 32 who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them

Please we are in the last days. If you haven't heard the Gospel or committed your life to Christ, it is not too late. If you want the Gospel read 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 KJ21 - Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the Gospel which I preached unto you, which you also have received, and wherein ye stand,

2 by which ye also are saved if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you—unless ye have believed in vain.

3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received: how that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures,

4 and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day according to the Scriptures,

Trust in the blood of Jesus. Amen

