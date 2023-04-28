Crown attorney Matt Dalidowicz said Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer should stay in jail for disrupting drag events in Calgary because he is committed to violating his bail conditions.
“In doing so, he squandered any chance at balance, and it’s on him why he ought to be given yet another opportunity to stand in front of the justice and promise to do things with his fingers crossed behind his back,” said Dalidowicz at the Friday hearing.
“The Crown suggests that the accused is unable to establish any opportunity to be released.”
Reimer was taken into custody for demonstrating against a drag queen story hour near a Calgary Public Library location on April 4.
The Calgary Police Service said he was arrested and charged with five counts of breaching a release order, two counts of causing a disturbance, and one count of criminal harassment.
Dalidowicz said the charges are being treated as summary offences. He added the discussion is over the reverse onus provisions, so it will be up to Reimer to establish why he should be released.
The Crown attorney acknowledged this ordeal began when Reimer disrupted a drag queen story hour at the Seton Library in February. He called the drag performers perverted and evil.
Dalidowicz alleged Reimer’s comments should be construed as hate speech. They resemble words used in other hate speech cases which have gone to the Supreme Court of Canada.
The issue with the case was over him being found outside a library with a loud speaker. It was so loud it could be heard inside the library, constituting a breach.
The most important part of his argument is how Reimer says he will back to protest drag events.
He said the accused “thumbs his nose at any court-ordered obligation.” This can be shown by statements he made during his offences and to the media.
Reimer’s lawyer Ben Allison called the conditions surrounding him “emotionally-charged events.”
“Emotions do not matter in court,” said Allison.
“This is a place for facts and laws to apply.”
All Allison said he has received as evidence from his client’s arrest was bail packages. No videos or witness statements have been provided.
Due to the lack of evidence being provided, he said it could make people question the fairness of the justice system. He alleged Dalidowicz is basing his arguments off of snippets of conversations.
His lawyer went on to say he should be released because his words do not involve violence or threats. It looks as if no hate crime charges will be laid.
While he has a criminal record, he said being violent in the past does not mean it in the future. His criminal convictions motivated him to turn to Christianity, and he remains committed to helping people.
Since he comes from a rough background, he uses imprecise language. What he means to say is he has conditions and believes he should not bound them.
Provincial Court of Alberta Justice Joshua Hawkes admitted he does not question the genuine nature of Reimer’s beliefs.
In situations where people say they are compelled to act as a matter of conscience, Hawkes said it puts him in a tough position.
He adjourned the case until Monday to set a date for a follow-up bail hearing. His concerns are not over the content of the protests.
“It is over the manner and location where they done,” he said.
