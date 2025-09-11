Crown seeks seizure of Chris Barber’s truck 'Big Red'

Crown prosecutors will be in an Ottawa courtroom Friday to argue for the seizure of the long-haul truck belonging to Chris Barber, one of the most visible figures in the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Barber’s 2004 Kenworth, known as “Big Red,” is his main source of income and has become the target of government forfeiture proceedings.The hearing is set for 10 a.m. ET in the Ontario Court of Justice on Elgin Street, where lawyers from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms will defend Barber’s right to keep the vehicle. Barber’s family has also filed an application as third-party owners in an attempt to block the forfeiture.The Justice Centre argues the move would inflict serious financial harm on Barber and his family.The court will also consider whether to summarily dismiss the government’s application, with ownership issues at the heart of the dispute.