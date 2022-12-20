The Democracy Fund (TDF) said charges against Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski, arising from him feeding homeless people and attending a freedom walk, have been stayed by the Crown.
“This is an incredibly late resolution in Mr. Pawlowski’s favour,” said TDF lawyer Sarah Miller in a Tuesday press release.
“The entire prosecution was flawed, from a weak case to extremely late disclosure, to inconsistent witnesses, to unreasonable delays.”
The release said Pawlowski was charged for attending gatherings allegedly in breach of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. It said he faced the possibility of a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.
The charges have been outstanding for the last 23 months, and he endured a five-day trial.
The release went on to say the Crown decided to stay the prosecution on Friday. It said this stay represents another victory for him in his fight to defend freedom of religion and civil liberties in Canada.
“It will be a relief for Mr. Pawlowski once the stay expires and this prosecution is no longer hanging over him,” said Miller.
Calgary police arrested Pawlowski and his brother Dawid in 2021 because they were flouting COVID-19 restrictions by holding packed church services and organizing protests.
“Earlier today, police arrested an organizer of a church service who was in violation of a new court order obtained by Alberta Health Services in relation to mandatory compliance of public health orders for gatherings,” said Calgary police.
Pawlowski was pulled over driving westbound on 17 Avenue at Deerfoot Trail. He exited his vehicle and was handcuffed while kneeling in the middle of the road.
An appeal panel of three Alberta judges ruled in favour of appeals by Pawlowski and Whistle Stop cafe owner Chris Scott in July, overturning earlier charges of contempt.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(15) comments
Kenny should be put in jail!
The whole thing was insulting beyond belief. Art endured the worst harassment for all of our freedoms and will be remembered as a hero now that the dust has settled.
The process is the punishment. You can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride.
How about these judges who kept him in jail pending trial on these ridiculous charges?
Lawfare.
Walmart, Home Depot, Superstore, etc., packed wall to wall people -yet not restrictions on the globalist billionaire class.
What a coincidence.... The phony flu strikes again.
Bizarre why this was still dragging on at this point. 18 months is the deadline to try someone for Mickey Mouse charges like this.
One can only hope that Kenney and Hinshaw spend some time behind bars. A taste of their own medicine would be sweet justice.
Arresting pastors was and is an ugly stain on the province of Alberta. Thanks God for all the God fearing folks who stood up to the tyranny.
[thumbup]
Who punishes our worthless “justice” system for this fascist Trudeau ordered persecution?
So how does he get compensated for all the jail time he put in?
With a lawyer suing CPS. I hope to see it happen.
IIRC, a 'stay' does NOT mean charges are dropped. It means that the court temporarily ceases proceedings. I am not however, certain how long a case can be 'stayed' until charges expire. I believe that in Alberta, that may be five years since date of last action.
You can be almost certain that if comrade Nuttley is elected in 2023, the Crown 'PERSECUTOR' will likely RESUME the case, with extreme prejudice!
Leftists/socialists/communists are the MOST spiteful of people. If they are elected, they'll do EVERYTHING to destroy Pastor Art and the other Pastors who DARED to stand up for freedom!
Based upon her actions and comments, I believe that comrade Nuttley's 'eternal trajectory' is very hot. She may have time to change, however. IF she listens to, and acts upon the various 'alter calls' of said Pastors (and others), she has a chance to change that trajectory. Perhaps she needs to take a road trip to Damascus!
This is typical prosecution intimidation, arrest, charge, then harass, intimidate them, until court date, then drop all charges. These prosecutors need to be held accountable, make them personally liable for court costs and personal costs, like lost jobs, they should be sued for this kind of disgusting attack on peoples freedoms.
I totally agree. They arrest and charge these people and TRY to bankrupt them. When that doesn’t happen, they STAY the charges. Stay does not mean “dropped”. It means that if Pastor Artur steps out of line, for however long the court decides, he can be thrown back in jail. It’s infuriating. 🤬
