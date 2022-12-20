Artur Pawlowski being arrested by Calgary police

Artur Pawlowski being arrested by Calgary police. 

 Courtesy Ben Bradbury/Twitter

The Democracy Fund (TDF) said charges against Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski, arising from him feeding homeless people and attending a freedom walk, have been stayed by the Crown. 

“This is an incredibly late resolution in Mr. Pawlowski’s favour,” said TDF lawyer Sarah Miller in a Tuesday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

sammagnus1
sammagnus1

Kenny should be put in jail!

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

The whole thing was insulting beyond belief. Art endured the worst harassment for all of our freedoms and will be remembered as a hero now that the dust has settled.

dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

The process is the punishment. You can beat the rap, but you can't beat the ride.

How about these judges who kept him in jail pending trial on these ridiculous charges?

Goose
Goose

Lawfare.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Walmart, Home Depot, Superstore, etc., packed wall to wall people -yet not restrictions on the globalist billionaire class.

What a coincidence.... The phony flu strikes again.

fpenner
fpenner

Bizarre why this was still dragging on at this point. 18 months is the deadline to try someone for Mickey Mouse charges like this.

nocows
nocows

One can only hope that Kenney and Hinshaw spend some time behind bars. A taste of their own medicine would be sweet justice.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Arresting pastors was and is an ugly stain on the province of Alberta. Thanks God for all the God fearing folks who stood up to the tyranny.

Delby
Delby

[thumbup]

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Who punishes our worthless “justice” system for this fascist Trudeau ordered persecution?

nocows
nocows

So how does he get compensated for all the jail time he put in?

fpenner
fpenner

With a lawyer suing CPS. I hope to see it happen.

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

IIRC, a 'stay' does NOT mean charges are dropped. It means that the court temporarily ceases proceedings. I am not however, certain how long a case can be 'stayed' until charges expire. I believe that in Alberta, that may be five years since date of last action.

You can be almost certain that if comrade Nuttley is elected in 2023, the Crown 'PERSECUTOR' will likely RESUME the case, with extreme prejudice!

Leftists/socialists/communists are the MOST spiteful of people. If they are elected, they'll do EVERYTHING to destroy Pastor Art and the other Pastors who DARED to stand up for freedom!

Based upon her actions and comments, I believe that comrade Nuttley's 'eternal trajectory' is very hot. She may have time to change, however. IF she listens to, and acts upon the various 'alter calls' of said Pastors (and others), she has a chance to change that trajectory. Perhaps she needs to take a road trip to Damascus!

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

This is typical prosecution intimidation, arrest, charge, then harass, intimidate them, until court date, then drop all charges. These prosecutors need to be held accountable, make them personally liable for court costs and personal costs, like lost jobs, they should be sued for this kind of disgusting attack on peoples freedoms.

Susie-Q29
Susie-Q29

I totally agree. They arrest and charge these people and TRY to bankrupt them. When that doesn’t happen, they STAY the charges. Stay does not mean “dropped”. It means that if Pastor Artur steps out of line, for however long the court decides, he can be thrown back in jail. It’s infuriating. 🤬

