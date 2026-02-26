Crown withdraws charges against Lindsay, Ont., man charged with defending himself against intruder

TORONTO — Charges against a Lindsay, Ont., apartment tenant stemming from a pre-dawn confrontation with an alleged intruder last summer have been withdrawn, while the man accused of breaking into the residence continues to face multiple criminal counts.A Crown attorney told the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay, part of Kawartha Lakes, on Thursday there is no longer a reasonable prospect of conviction against Jeremy David “J.D.” McDonald, 44. McDonald had been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon following the Aug. 18, 2025 incident.The altercation occurred in a second-floor apartment on a main street in Lindsay and drew national attention over questions surrounding self-defence and use of force within the home.The alleged intruder, Michael Kyle Breen, 42, remains charged with four offences, including breaking and entering and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose..Crown attorney Sarah Repka told the court prosecutors reviewed additional evidence not available at the time charges were initially laid, including medical records and forensic testing results, before deciding to withdraw the case against McDonald. Repka noted investigators had sufficient grounds to lay charges at the time but said the threshold for continuing prosecution is higher.Court documents indicate McDonald used a knife during the confrontation, while Breen was allegedly armed with a crossbow.Police previously said officers responded to the apartment at about 3:20 a.m. after reports of an intruder. Authorities stated Breen suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto hospital for treatment.Breen appeared in court by video on Thursday and remains in custody. During an earlier proceeding, he said he sustained extensive injuries in the encounter.Speaking at a press conference in Niagara on Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated his position on self-defence following the withdrawal of charges.“Well, if what I understand, if the guy breaks into your house and he has a crossbow ready to kill you, it’s free game,” Ford said. “You protect your life. You protect your family.”Ford added that residents have a right to defend themselves and their property during a home invasion..“Guys, if you break into someone’s home, you need to pay the price,” he said. “Anyone breaks into my home, it’s going to be a bad day for them — real, real bad day.”The premier also criticized repeat bail releases and called for stronger consequences for violent offenders.“It’s disgusting, absolutely disgusting. And we have to start making sure these people stay in jail, not going out for bail once, twice, three times, four times, five times,” Ford said. “They make a mockery of our justice system.”Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson previously said investigators examined all available evidence when charges were laid last August. Requests for comment following Thursday’s withdrawal of charges were not immediately returned by Robertson or McDonald’s lawyer, Steve Norton. McDonald did not attend the hearing.Historical court records show McDonald has prior convictions related to assault. In 2001, he pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including assault, following an incident involving a baseball bat. A charge of assault with a weapon was withdrawn in that case.In 2008, McDonald pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and received a three-month custodial sentence followed by probation. Records also show admissions to breaching probation and failing to comply with a release order. Court staff indicated McDonald faced additional charges in other historical matters, though detailed records were unavailable.Proceedings against Breen are ongoing.