CRTC approves another cable fee hike to prop up struggling TV channel

Cable subscribers are being hit with yet another rate increase after the CRTC approved higher mandatory fees to support a financially struggling television network, marking the second hike in just weeks.The regulator has signed off on an 8% increase to monthly cable fees tied to the French-language broadcaster TV5, citing what it called a “critical” financial situation. The decision raises the fee for English-language viewers from 24 cents to 26 cents per month, while Quebec viewers will pay 30 cents.In its ruling, the commission said the channel’s declining revenues and mounting financial pressures risk undermining its ability to produce French-language programming.“The financial situation of TV5 has continued to deteriorate and is now critical,” the CRTC wrote, adding the increase was needed to address “pressing financial issues.”The decision comes amid broader concerns about the future of traditional television, with a report from the Department of Canadian Heritage warning the industry faces an uncertain outlook as more Canadians abandon cable subscriptions.According to the department’s evaluation, cable revenues for TV5 dropped 11.5% over five years, while its audience continues to age, with the average viewer now 62 years old. The channel already receives $12.3 million annually in parliamentary subsidies..The latest hike follows a separate CRTC decision earlier this month approving a 23% increase for CPAC, another taxpayer-supported broadcaster that has also cited financial challenges.Government data shows the shift away from traditional TV is accelerating. Only 15% of households now rely solely on conventional television, while streaming services continue to gain ground. The share of households subscribing to both cable and video-on-demand services has more than doubled, and those relying exclusively on streaming have surged to 27%.Among younger Canadians, the trend is even more pronounced. Roughly 42% of English-speaking Canadians under 34 now subscribe only to streaming platforms such as Netflix, while those under 24 spend nearly three times as many hours on smartphones as they do watching television.