The CRTC is commissioning a “forensic level technical review” of the blackout of Rogers Communications’ national network last July 8. The investigation comes as cabinet considers whether to grant final approval to Rogers’ takeover of rival Shaw Communications, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“The CRTC is seeking to evaluate the resiliency of Rogers’ telecommunications network architecture and business management processes in relation to causes of the July 8, 2022 outage,” staff wrote in a notice to contractors Evaluation Of Rogers’ Network. “The CRTC is also seeking to evaluate if the changes proposed by Rogers in response to this network outage are sufficient to make the network more resilient or if Rogers requires additional specific measures to prevent major outages in the future.”

