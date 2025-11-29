CRTC delays CPAC’s bid for 23% fee hike as subscriber revenues keep falling

Federal regulators have put the brakes on a steep fee increase sought by CPAC, the cable channel that has broadcast Parliament’s proceedings for more than three decades, saying they’ll wait until 2026 before deciding whether to approve the jump.Blacklock's Reporter says in a new ruling, the CRTC acknowledged CPAC’s role in providing public-interest coverage of the Commons and Senate but said major decisions affecting the entire broadcasting system must come first. The channel had asked to raise its mandatory fee on roughly nine million cable and satellite subscribers from 13 to 16 cents a month — a 23% boost it says is essential for survival.CPAC’s plea comes despite a $5-million federal bailout it received in 2024 and roughly $600,000 in other federal payments. The channel told regulators it has no advertising revenue and relies almost entirely on subscription fees to stay afloat..Executives warned they cannot maintain their current level of programming past August 31, 2026 without the increase, saying the adjustment is modest, realistic and necessary to keep parliamentary coverage on the air.Since 2019, CPAC’s subscription revenues have dropped from $16.4 million to $14 million as Canadians continue to abandon traditional television services. Without the fee hike, the channel projected revenues could fall to about $12.65 million by September 2026.The Department of Canadian Heritage has likewise warned the medium’s future looks shaky. A recent evaluation of its TV5 funding program found only 15% of Canadian households now rely solely on conventional TV for news, sports and entertainment.