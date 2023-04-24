The News Forum

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has confirmed the News Forum’s (TNF) application for a broadcasting licence has made it through the final stages. 

“The granting of the news licence and mandatory carriage is a big moment for us,” said TNF Founder Tore Stautland in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Do they get funding from the government, or are they owned by Postmedia?

Report Add Reply

