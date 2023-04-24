The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has confirmed the News Forum’s (TNF)application for a broadcasting licence has made it through the final stages.
“The granting of the news licence and mandatory carriage is a big moment for us,” saidTNFFounder Tore Stautland in a Monday press release.
“This licence is not often granted by the CRTC and comes with great responsibility.”
TNFlaunched in 2020, saying its mandate is “to encourage critical thinking and to celebrate diversity of opinion.”
“The News Forum believes that Canada’s diverse society is enriched when we engage together on the tough issues facing our nation,” it said.
It features a show calledBoom and Busthosted by former Conservative cabinet minister Tony Clement and covers domestic and international news. It launched on all Bell television platforms, Telus satellite TV, and Access Communications.
The release said the CRTC grantedTNFmandatory distribution under Section 9 (1)(h) of the Broadcasting Act as of November. This means it is now added to the list of national news stations in Canada, receiving mandatory distribution.
Forum Daily Newsprovides domestic and international news along with daily analysis, discussions, and special reports on topics affecting Canadians such as legal, finance, education, politics, and cryptocurrency. It will be launchingMy Generation,which is a program encouraging the younger generation to feel empowered in their way of thinking.
“TheTNFteam prides itself on being an outlet for tough conversations on tough subjects, helping Canadians understand the news in a way that rises above increasing polarization,” saidForum Daily Newssenior anchor Nima Rajan.
“The News Forumincludes in-depth stories that ask inquisitive questions, allowing viewers to weigh information from multiple sides before making up their own minds.”
Stautland concluded by saying with an amazing team of employees, “we hope to build on a rich history of Canadian news production.”
“As viewers seek to better understand a rapidly changing world, the News Forumis committed to unpack the complexity of issues and marketplace challenges with analysis and diverse perspectives,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Do they get funding from the government, or are they owned by Postmedia?
