CRTC proposes permanent licences for Canadian commercial radio stations

Commercial radio stations could soon be spared routine licence renewal hearings under a CRTC proposal that would grant most AM and FM broadcasters indefinite licences.The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said the proposed changes would reduce regulatory costs and eliminate the need for stations to seek full or administrative licence renewals every five to seven years.“This would eliminate the need for full or administrative renewals thereby reducing the associated time, effort and costs for radio stations,” the CRTC wrote in Broadcasting Notice 2016-115.“The present proceeding supports the Commission’s ongoing efforts to simplify processes and ensure a more efficient regulatory framework for stakeholders.”Blacklock's Reporter said the proposed regulations are open for public comment until July 6.“The Commission proposes to renew almost all existing radio licences for indefinite terms regardless of their current expiry date or type of licence,” the notice stated.The CRTC said compliance reviews would continue even if licence renewals are no longer required.“Since conditions of service are no longer tied to licences, compliance can now be reviewed at any time rather than just at the time of licence renewal,” the Commission wrote.“The Commission will conduct regular audits of a licensee’s requirements in the future to more efficiently address non-compliance issues.”.Federal licensing of commercial radio in Canada dates back more than a century, beginning with the 1922 launch of CFCF Montréal. That year, 62 stations were licensed under the Radiotelegraph Act.The CRTC said in an Oct. 13 notice that routine renewal hearings had become a “regulatory burden” for broadcasters.“The renewal process was a lengthy one with licensees filing their renewal applications approximately one year before the expiry date,” regulators wrote in Regulatory Policy 2025-265.The Commission is also proposing to expand access to “developmental” licences for small 50-watt commercial radio stations.The current system is largely limited to start-up campus and community broadcasters operating five-watt transmitters.“Modifying the process for developmental stations could make licences more accessible and would offer a simpler option to obtain a licence,” the CRTC wrote.The change would allow clubs, community groups, commercial operators and other applicants to seek 50-watt licences regardless of whether they have paid staff or fixed programming plans.“The commission considers it appropriate to modify the process for developmental stations to include community, campus and commercial stations,” regulators wrote.“Under the new process, developmental stations will be open to all Canadians.”Private commercial broadcasters account for 81% of Canada’s radio market.There are currently 747 licensed private commercial radio stations in Canada, including 628 FM stations and 119 AM stations.The sector employs 6,781 people, according to Statistics Canada’s 2025 report Challenging Year For The Canadian Private Radio Broadcasting Industry.