Conventional TV is on a “downward trajectory” that will see networks fight over an ever-dwindling pool of revenue, says a CRTC report.

According to Blacklock's Reporter, all television programming, with the exception of sports, is now a money loser, it said.

guest50
guest50

I'd be interested to know whether/not the reduction in TV viewing time per week is actually due to a high number of people having canceled their cable service.

I ask as I know several people who leave their TVs on all day listening to 24 hour news.

