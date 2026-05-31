CRTC report shows Canadians over 55 still dominate cable TV news audience

New federal data show older Canadians remain the core audience for traditional television news, while younger generations increasingly abandon cable broadcasts in favour of online and social media platforms.Blacklock's Reporter says a new CRTC study found Canadians over 55 are far more likely to rely on television for news and information, while those under 45 increasingly turn to internet-based sources and social media video platforms.“The most commonly mentioned sources for news and information are television (46%), followed by online media (37%), radio (34%) and online social media video sources (29%),” the report stated.But national averages masked what researchers described as a sharp generational divide in how Canadians consume news.“The typical cable television subscriber in Canada is over 55,” said the report Public Opinion Research Tracker Wave Five.Older Canadians were also more likely to express trust and satisfaction with the news they receive through traditional media outlets.“Canadians 55 or older were more likely to be satisfied with the news and information they receive than younger Canadians,” the report stated.By contrast, younger Canadians were significantly more likely to depend on social media and online sources for news and current events.The study surveyed 2,554 Canadians nationwide and was commissioned by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission at a cost of $249,950. Ipsos Limited conducted the research..The findings reinforce earlier CRTC data released in January showing Canadians under 40 are less satisfied with the quality and depth of Canadian news coverage.That earlier report also found Canadians over 65 were more likely to trust Canadian media and believe reporting was accurate and impartial.The CRTC has previously warned Canada’s television industry faces long-term financial decline as audiences migrate away from conventional broadcasting.A 2023 report titled Harnessing Change: Financial Model Of The Canadian Television Sector found advertising revenue continues shifting rapidly toward internet and digital platforms.“Each year a larger share of ad spending in Canada is flowing to the internet and other digital platforms,” the report stated.Regulators warned even strong television audience numbers no longer guarantee stable advertising income as streaming and subscription services reshape consumer habits.“Canadian audiences are migrating away from predominantly ad-supported television platforms to predominately subscription-driven platforms,” the report said.The CRTC also noted the steepest financial declines have hit conventional private television broadcasters that rely heavily on advertising revenue.“Total revenue in the Canadian broadcasting sector has been on a downward trajectory,” consultants wrote in the report.