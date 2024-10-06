CRTC report shows trust in Canadian news media hits new low

Fewer Canadians trust news media, says in-house CRTC research. Blacklock's Reporter says the latest data follow Statistics Canada figures showing journalists are considered less trustworthy than politicians or police.“Fewer Canadians express trust in news media,” said the CRTC report. “Three in ten (32%) trust the information provided by news media in Canada to be accurate and impartial and are satisfied with the quality of information and analysis offered by Canadian news media (31%).”Trust ratings had fallen since last year, wrote researchers. “Fewer express trust in news media, down four points compared to 2023, and satisfaction with the quality of news coverage, down six points,” they wrote.Asked, “Overall how satisfied are you with the quality of content you receive for news and information?” almost half, 48%, had no opinion. Another 10% were “dissatisfied,” said the report Public Opinion Research Tracker: Wave Two.Researchers found pensioners were most likely to rate media favourably. “Canadians 65 and older were more likely to agree they trust the information provided by news media in Canada to be accurate and impartial, are satisfied with the quality of information and depth of analysis offered by Canadian news media and with the quality of Canadian television programs available today,” said the Tracker report.Findings were based on interviews with 2,541 people nationwide. The Canadian Radio Television and Telecommunication Commission paid $121,076 for the study by Ipsos Ltd.The Tracker data follow a Statistics Canada report last November 14 that rated news media less trustworthy than politicians or police. Asked, “How much confidence do you have in the Canadian media?” less than a third of Canadians nationwide, 31%, expressed a “good or great deal of confidence in media.”Canadians by comparison were more likely to trust Parliament (32%), the courts (46%), schools (47%) and police (62%). Findings were drawn from Canadian Social Survey questionnaires. Trust ratings in media overall were as low as 23% of Canadians aged 25 to 34 and only a quarter of Prairie residents.Canadians with a “good or great deal of confidence” in reporters numbered as few as 24% in Alberta followed by Manitoba (25%), Saskatchewan (29%), Ontario and New Brunswick (30%), British Columbia and Nova Scotia (31%), Newfoundland and Labrador (33%), Québec (39%) and Prince Edward Island (42%).