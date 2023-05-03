The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced establishing newsroom ethics guidelines using the Online News Act.
“I have met with newspaper publishers,” Scott Shortliffe, executive director of broadcasting policy, told Senators.
“It puts frankly a bit of an onus on us to define that.”
The CRTC would determine if a newsroom “can show it's a credible news organization” that would benefit under a revenue scheme.
Bill C-18 the Online News Act would compel Google and Facebook to pay newsrooms a portion of ad revenues generated by linked stories.
The bill would also exempt publishers from federal anti-trust law in negotiating secret revenue settlements with social media companies.
Testifying at the Senate transport and communications committee, the CRTC’s Shortliffe said “We would assess which online platforms the Online News Act would apply to and which news businesses are eligible to negotiate under the act.”
Bill C-18 section 27.1.b.iv states an applicant must prove they “follow the code of ethics of a recognized journalistic association or has its own code of ethics whose standards of professional conduct require adherence to the recognized processes and principles of the journalism profession.”
There is no nationally-recognized code of newsroom ethics. Print reporters and editors are unlicensed in Canada. Membership in organizations like the Canadian Association of Journalists is voluntary.
Sen. Paula Simons (AB), a former Edmonton Journal columnist, called the requirement an “anathema to a lot of print journalists who do not believe the government, the state, the Crown should in any way be regulating the ethics of newspapers.”
“I am wondering how you square that part,” asked Simons.
“We’ll have to get precise on that,” replied Shortliffe.
“There should be clear definitions,” said Shortliffe.
“They should be neutral in how they apply. They should not be written in such a way they either include or exclude a particular kind of news organization as long as that news organization can show it is a credible news organization.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Sen. Pamela Wallin (SK) told the committee she was troubled by any string-pulling on Bill C-18 by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.
“I am told by sources close to the matter there is almost daily contact between the leadership of the CRTC and the minister’s office about this bill and how it is proceeding,” said Wallin.
“That troubles me greatly.”
The bill passed the Commons last Dec. 14 by a 213 to 114 vote.
“The Online News Act is one piece of a large and complex puzzle that aims to build a safer, more inclusive and more competitive internet for all Canadians,” Rodriguez told the Commons at the time.
“I have spoken with my G7 colleagues about all of this and I can say one thing: The whole world is watching Canada right now.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Censorious terrorists
Anything and everything the Trudeau infected criminals say is a lie
Do the opposite
“The Online News Act is one piece of a large and complex puzzle that aims to build a safer, more inclusive and more competitive internet for all Canadians,” Rodriguez told the Commons at the time.
If the Trudeau Liberals say this it is the exact opposite to what the legislation will do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.