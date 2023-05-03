Person reading a newspaper
Courtesy Roman Kraft

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) announced establishing newsroom ethics guidelines using the Online News Act.

Newspaper stack

 

“I have met with newspaper publishers,” Scott Shortliffe, executive director of broadcasting policy, told Senators.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Censorious terrorists

Anything and everything the Trudeau infected criminals say is a lie

Do the opposite

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

“The Online News Act is one piece of a large and complex puzzle that aims to build a safer, more inclusive and more competitive internet for all Canadians,” Rodriguez told the Commons at the time.

If the Trudeau Liberals say this it is the exact opposite to what the legislation will do.

Report Add Reply

