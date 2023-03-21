Doug Ford
Courtesy of CBC

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff was briefed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) about an Ontario MPP caught up in an alleged Chinese election interference investigation in the fall of 2022.

Vincent Ke

Vincent Ke 

On March 10, Vincent Ke MPP (Don Valley North) resigned from Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party over allegations that Ke was involved with China’s consulate interfering in the provincial election.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.