Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s chief of staff was briefed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) about an Ontario MPP caught up in an alleged Chinese election interference investigation in the fall of 2022.
On March 10, Vincent Ke MPP (Don Valley North) resigned from Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party over allegations that Ke was involved with China’s consulate interfering in the provincial election.
Ke said he resigned to avoid being a distraction to the provincial government and posted to social media saying the allegations were “false and defamatory.”
The premier’s office contacted CSIS for an official briefing in the fall after learning of Ke’s alleged involvement.
Ford said he did not receive a personal briefing from CSIS, but his former chief of staff James Wallace was briefed and shared the information provided by CSIS with the premier.
“I was briefed through my staff,” Ford told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.
Ford said his office needed more information from CSIS to make a decision on Ke because of the limited scope.
“With CSIS, everything’s a big secret. They don’t give you a proper briefing in my opinion,” said Ford.
“They’re really secretive.”
Ford believes Ke will be exonerated and the province is cooperating with the CSIS investigation.
“I have confidence that his name will be cleared,” said Ford.
“If his name’s totally cleared, there’s no reason why he can’t come back to the caucus.”
Ke was elected as a Progressive Conservative MPP in 2018 and won reelection last year.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
