CSIS constantly combatting ‘relentless effort’ by Chinese Communist Party

Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) David Vigneault told MPs that dealing with threats from the Chinese Communist Party is an ongoing problem. “We can never rest,” Vigneault told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, per Blacklock’s Reporter, adding no one in the intelligence agency can provide “100% clarity” there are no Chinese agents on the federal payroll.There is “a relentless effort by the People’s Republic of China (PRC)” to infiltrate Canadian institutions, said Vigneault. The spy chief told the committee he could not discuss ongoing investigations in detail. “They are using all methods to be able to acquire technology, know-how and data,” said Vigneault.“From that point of view I am not sure anyone can provide a level of 100% clarity on this. From the Canadian Security Intelligence Services’ point of view in terms of transparency, we are absolutely focused on the issue.”The committee is reviewing why top security clearance was given to two Chinese Canadian scientists at the Public Health Agency’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. The two were fired in 2019 over “clandestine” contacts with the People’s Liberation Army bioweapons program.“The Public Health Agency knew these scientists were collaborating with the People’s Liberation Army,” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper. “This is a Level Four lab. It is supposed to be Canada’s highest security lab. It deals with some of Canada’s most sensitive biological secrets.”“Are there any scientists employed by the Government of Canada who are in any way involved in People’s Republic of China recruitment programs?” Cooper asked Vigneault. “I cannot confirm the specifics of our investigations but I understand the concerns raised by Mr. Cooper and I share the issue about the threat this represents,” he replied. “How can you reassure Canadians that there are no further People’s Republic of China-based scientists who are part of talent or recruitment programs working at government labs in Canada?” asked Conservative MP Stephen Ellis. “By definition these approaches are covert,” replied Vigneault.“They are trying to obfuscate their approach. The more we talk about it, the more the People’s Republic of China is adapting its methods. The fact is this is a cat and mouse game.”Conservative MP Michael Chong counted 1,021 laboratory scientists working for the Government of Canada, and questioned Liberal Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc on what security precautions were in place.“Have you established any priorities, any initiatives relating to a review of general application to ensure we don’t have other government employees clandestinely and corruptly engaging in espionage or foreign interference activities in the Government of Canada?” asked Chong.“Yes, obviously,” replied LeBlanc.“Could you tell us the general nature of this initiative?” asked Chong. “There is some stuff I know specifically with respect to China, to use an example, that we are doing,” replied LeBlanc.Bloc Québécois MP René Villemure questioned whether federal managers were naïve in dealing with China. “To what extent were we naïve in your opinion?” asked Villemure.“Western countries have seen their relationships evolve,” replied LeBlanc.“When it comes to foreign interference, we don’t have the impression this is going to disappear any time soon. I have no idea what China’s plans are.”“At what point did the red light go off?” asked Villemure. “I don’t remember. There was no specific moment where there was a red light,” replied LeBlanc.