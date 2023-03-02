Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault said Thursday that the integrity of Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections were not compromised by China.
"Based on my information and based on my experience, I would say that I concur with that conclusion,” Vigneault said when asked by Liberal MP Sherry Romanado if he agreed the election results had not been compromised.
Following reports that the Chinese Communist Party attempted to influence Canada's elections, including by directly supporting Liberal MP Han Dong in the 2019 election, a Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs has been investigating the issue.
Vigneault told the committee that CSIS takes foreign interference seriously, adding that he often briefs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers on the issue.
Vigneault said the principle threat to Canada does not come from the Chinese people, "but rather from the Chinese Communist Party and the government of China." He said CSIS is "keenly aware" that Chinese communities are often the victims of CCP foreign interference campaigns in Canada.
According to Vigneault, CSIS also takes the release of classified information very seriously, as compromises that reveal sensitive sources or techniques can threaten the integrity of the force's operations.
"Ultimately, such releases can hinder our ability to protect Canadians. Therefore, I would like to remind the committee that just as with other recent appearances in front of PROC and other committees here, I am limited in what we can say in an unclassified setting," he said.
"CSIS is prohibited from commenting on operational matters and classified information in order to protect the safety and security of Canadians."
Vigneault stayed true to his word throughout the committee, refusing to answer several questions from MPs on whether recent reporting on Chinese election interference was accurate. On Wednesday, National Security and Intelligence Advisor Jody Thomas also refused to confirm whether the reporting on Chinese interference in Canadian elections was accurate, saying she would not comment on information that was "inappropriately obtained."
When asked by Liberal MP Greg Fergus about the possibility of setting up a registry to track foreign agents who are engaging in political activity, similar to what the United States and Australia has, Vigneault said such a tool would be useful. "It wouldn't solve all our problems, but it would increase transparency," he said.
Under questioning by Conservative MP Raquel Dancho, Vigneault confirmed that CSIS have not received any "actionable intelligence" that spurred them to initiate a criminal investigation into election interference. Vigneault also said no charges have been laid in regard to Beijing police stations operating across Canada, but said the RCMP has taken "overt action on four different sites."
Vigneault also told MPs that CSIS is investigating the leaks to the media about alleged Chinese interference. "The bread and butter of a intelligence organization is our ability to collect secrets, keep secrets and use those secrets with the appropriate people," he said.
"When that ability is threatened, it undermines the confidence of our partners domestically and internationally. And this is something we take very seriously."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
Another Trudeau infected mobster and professional liar
ALL our institutions are worthless and corrupted under the insane psychopathic pedophile Trudeau
Canada is more corrupt than Somalia
CISIS lies to your face like FBI
Everything that is happening in the USA is happening in Canada. I'm just waiting for crime to skyrocket on the streets and the chance of getting shot are as high as in Chicago.
Blah blah blah said the Liberal party hack. Question China and you are a racist. Really? That is all you have.
Liar, liar pants on fire. Missing ballets, foreign authoritarian nations coercing their citizens to vote for their preferred candidates. The Canadian Government is an illegitimate regime!
National Security Advisor LOL! Ms Thomas was one moth on the job as NSA when the Truckers protest began last February. She admitted under oath at the enquiry she has never had any security traning, never served with CSIS or any other security agency or police force, yet wrote the briefing paper for Cabinets meeting to invoke the Emergencies act. That briefing did not even mention in that paper, that the ACT required a CSIS declaration that the event was a national security threat. CSIS never made that declaration. Yet she is still providing security advice. Absurd!
Like every other one of our institutions the NDP Liberals have contaminated it through political interference. This individual and his organization are no different and thank you for destroying the faith of the Canadian Public with your procrastination.
Trust in all our institutions is gone in this country. We are nothing more than a cold banana republic.
My trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ and in Him only.
👍Amen
A public inquiry involving CSIS and the Liberal government will provide us with hundreds of pounds of redacted documents, more than the WE scandal, and the Emergency Act Inquiries combined. Just save the money. We know every Liberal politician, supporter, and voter is as corrupt as Justin Trudeau.
We know they are lying, they know that we know they are lying, the rules say we can go pound sand.
Any information from CSIS will make the Liberals look transparent. End of story. Until Liberal voters hang Trudeau there is sweet F all we can do about it. Be sure to thank every Liberal and NDP voter for this mess.
CSIS director appointed by.....Trudeau?
This is a soap opera.
Liberal spin Doctors are out in force in front of the MSM today in Ottawa and is it any surprise?
Too Late. There is no trust. A Public Inquiry is a necessity, based on this government's record.
