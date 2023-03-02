David Vigneault
Courtesy of ParlVu

Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director David Vigneault said Thursday that the integrity of Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections were not compromised by China.

"Based on my information and based on my experience, I would say that I concur with that conclusion,” Vigneault said when asked by Liberal MP Sherry Romanado if he agreed the election results had not been compromised.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Another Trudeau infected mobster and professional liar

ALL our institutions are worthless and corrupted under the insane psychopathic pedophile Trudeau

Canada is more corrupt than Somalia

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

CISIS lies to your face like FBI

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

Everything that is happening in the USA is happening in Canada. I'm just waiting for crime to skyrocket on the streets and the chance of getting shot are as high as in Chicago.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Blah blah blah said the Liberal party hack. Question China and you are a racist. Really? That is all you have.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Liar, liar pants on fire. Missing ballets, foreign authoritarian nations coercing their citizens to vote for their preferred candidates. The Canadian Government is an illegitimate regime!

Report Add Reply
Footloose
Footloose

National Security Advisor LOL! Ms Thomas was one moth on the job as NSA when the Truckers protest began last February. She admitted under oath at the enquiry she has never had any security traning, never served with CSIS or any other security agency or police force, yet wrote the briefing paper for Cabinets meeting to invoke the Emergencies act. That briefing did not even mention in that paper, that the ACT required a CSIS declaration that the event was a national security threat. CSIS never made that declaration. Yet she is still providing security advice. Absurd!

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

Like every other one of our institutions the NDP Liberals have contaminated it through political interference. This individual and his organization are no different and thank you for destroying the faith of the Canadian Public with your procrastination.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Trust in all our institutions is gone in this country. We are nothing more than a cold banana republic.

My trust is in the Lord Jesus Christ and in Him only.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

👍Amen

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

A public inquiry involving CSIS and the Liberal government will provide us with hundreds of pounds of redacted documents, more than the WE scandal, and the Emergency Act Inquiries combined. Just save the money. We know every Liberal politician, supporter, and voter is as corrupt as Justin Trudeau.

We know they are lying, they know that we know they are lying, the rules say we can go pound sand.

Any information from CSIS will make the Liberals look transparent. End of story. Until Liberal voters hang Trudeau there is sweet F all we can do about it. Be sure to thank every Liberal and NDP voter for this mess.

Report Add Reply
private property
private property

CSIS director appointed by.....Trudeau?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

This is a soap opera.

Report Add Reply
guest1008
guest1008

Liberal spin Doctors are out in force in front of the MSM today in Ottawa and is it any surprise?

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Too Late. There is no trust. A Public Inquiry is a necessity, based on this government's record.

Report Add Reply

