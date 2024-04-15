News

CSIS director testifies he did ‘indeed’ warn Trudeau, contradictory to PM’s testimony

CSIS director testifies he did ‘indeed’ warn Trudeau, contradictory to PM’s testimony
CSIS director testifies he did ‘indeed’ warn Trudeau, contradictory to PM’s testimonyWS Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Commission On Foreign Interference
People’s Republic of China
Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole
CSIS director David Vigneault
Chinese agents were targeting Conservative MPs
Chinese subterfuge

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news