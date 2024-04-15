CSIS director testifies he did ‘indeed’ warn Trudeau, contradictory to PM’s testimony

Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) director David Vigneault testified under oath he did “indeed” repeatedly warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Chinese agents were targeting Conservative MPs, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. Trudeau last week told the Commission on Foreign Interference under oath he had not been warned. Vigneault had testified April 4, but the documents concerning the spy chief’s warnings to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) were not disclosed to the commission until late in the evening Sunday April 7. Following the prime minister’s testimony, the China Inquiry made a special extension to bring Vigneault back to the stand Friday, where he authenticated memos he used at private meetings with Trudeau and staff concerning Chinese subterfuge.A February 21, 2023 memo Briefing To The Prime Minister’s Office On Foreign Interference Threats stated Chinese agents “were almost certainly motivated by a perception the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) was promoting a platform that was perceived to be anti-China,” and that 2021 election irregularities were “aimed at discouraging Canadians, particularly of Chinese heritage, from supporting the Conservative Party, leader Erin O’Toole and particularly Steveston-Richmond East candidate Kenny Chiu.”“We know the People’s Republic of China (PRC) clandestinely and deceptively interfered in both the 2019 and 2021 general elections,” said the briefing. Vigneault said he used similar language with Trudeau and political aides.“Is this knowledge something you or the CSIS as a body communicated to the prime minister?” asked Gib van Ert, counsel for Conservative MP Michael Chong.“It is indeed something I communicated,” replied Vigneault.“Those words were chosen with intention?” asked Thomas Jarmyn, counsel for Erin O’Toole. “Yes, these words are carefully selected,” replied Vigneault.Another confidential CSIS memo dated October 26, 2022 on “clandestinely supported candidates” again named ex-Conservative MP Kenny Chiu as a target.“PRC officials could be emboldened in their electoral interference efforts by the 2021 defeat of former Richmond MP Kenny Chiu,” said the memo.Director Vigneault confirmed he raised the matter with Trudeau.“This is one of the cases I briefed the prime minister on that day,” said Vigneault.“Are you able to recall whether that is something you conveyed to the prime minister?” asked Shantona Chaudhury, counsel for the Commission.“I don’t remember if I used these exact words but talking about that specific case, I put that case in context in relation to other People’s Republic of China activities,” replied Vigneault.“Was this information that you did specifically communicate to the prime minister?” asked Nando de Luca, counsel for the Conservative Party. “I can tell you some of that information was absolutely used to brief on a very specific topic,” replied Vigneault.Vigneault said all the top secret briefings written for his meetings with Trudeau’s office contained facts and language he had cited many times.“I have verbalized some of these issues in the past,” said Vigneault.Neither CSIS nor Liberal-appointed election officials ever warned Conservative MPs they were targeted by Chinese agents. Trudeau on May 3, 2023 denied he was ever told of Chinese interference against any MPs. “The Canadian Security Intelligence Service knew about certain things but didn’t feel it reached a threshold that required them to pass it up out of CSIS,” Trudeau told reporters at the time.“Was it briefed up out of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service? It was not,” Trudeau said. “CSIS made the determination it wasn’t something that needed to be raised to a higher level because it wasn’t a significant enough concern.”