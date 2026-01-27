CSIS warned immigration posed security risks in secret 1988 memo

Canada’s spy agency warned nearly four decades ago that rising immigration levels could undermine national security, according to a newly released CSIS memo that flagged the immigration stream itself as a growing source of threats.Blacklock's Reporter says the six-page, heavily censored 1988 document, obtained through Access to Information, concluded that immigration flows from politically unstable regions were likely to generate security risks for Canada. Titled National security concerns related to immigration, the memo answered its central question bluntly: immigration could indeed pose a “significant source of threats.”At the time, Canada’s annual immigration quota stood at 161,600. By 2025, that figure had climbed to 396,480 permanent residents, excluding an additional 606,250 foreign students and 65,000 temporary foreign workers.CSIS cautioned policymakers to weigh not just numbers, but the political values and beliefs newcomers might bring from countries experiencing instability. “The immigration flow to Canada is likely to produce significant threats to the security of Canada,” the memo stated, warning that the scale of risk would grow as these groups made up a larger share of overall intake..The agency said hostile foreign intelligence services were well positioned to exploit the system. “There is little doubt that hostile foreign intelligence agencies will continue to take full advantage,” CSIS wrote, adding that the sheer volume of arrivals was overwhelming existing safeguards.Multiculturalism itself was cited as a complicating factor. CSIS warned that some newcomers could interpret official policy as tolerance for communalism, allowing Canada to be used as a base for émigré political activity, “even to the extent of using violence.”The memo noted that Canada’s immigration framework had been designed before international terrorism became a dominant concern. As a result, existing policies were ill-suited to address emerging threats tied to global political conflicts and ideological movements.CSIS explicitly identified four groups — Armenians, Iranians, Sikhs and Sri Lankans — as examples within its analysis, stressing that ethnic minorities often immigrated to Canada in proportions far exceeding their share of the population in their home countries. .The memo pointed to Sikhs as a case in point, noting they accounted for about 70% of immigrants from India while representing roughly 2% of India’s population.From a counter-terrorism and counter-intelligence standpoint, CSIS warned that the complexity of immigration procedures, combined with extensive appeal and review mechanisms, created serious vulnerabilities. “The enforcement of the security aspects of Canadian immigration procedures appears to be on the verge of complete collapse under the pressure of current entry volumes,” the Service concluded.