CTF calls for City of Calgary to end plastic bag recycling tax

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is calling on the City of Calgary to reconsider and eliminate its mandatory bag tax, asserting that it places an unnecessary burden on families already struggling with the rising cost of living.Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, emphasized the impact of such "nuisance taxes" on citizens facing financial challenges.“Many families are fighting to afford groceries right now and it makes life harder when the city nickel-and-dimes them with nuisance taxes,” Sims said, drawing attention to the potential hardships caused by additional fees.The bag tax in Calgary, officially known as the “Single Use Items Bylaw,” bears similarities to the bylaw implemented in Edmonton a few months ago. Now under review and subject to potential repeal after public consultation, the bylaw currently mandates businesses to charge customers a minimum of 15 cents per paper bag and $1 for a bag deemed reusable. These fees are set to increase to 25 cents per paper bag and a $2 minimum for a reusable bag next year.The tax extends beyond traditional retail settings, also applying to paper bags used for delivery and take-out meals, as well as those distributed in fast-food drive-thru lanes. The policy's intricacies are outlined in an 18-page report available on the City of Calgary’s website.Concerns raised by the CTF draw parallels to the recent decision by the City of Vancouver to abandon its paper cup tax due to significant pushback from both residents and businesses. Sims emphasized the importance of empowering customers and businesses to regulate their use of bags, cups and utensils rather than increasing bureaucratic processes at Calgary City Hall.“It’s better to leave the policing of shopping bags, cups and forks to customers and businesses instead of adding to the bureaucracy at Calgary City Hall,” Sims stated. “Calgary City Hall should focus on keeping the streets safe, clean and repaired and stop creating new problems for overburdened taxpayers.”